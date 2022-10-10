Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $78.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 1.7 %

Block stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. 124,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,890,652. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.43. Block has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $26,633,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,100 shares of company stock worth $27,191,702. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.