Blockchain Brawlers Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $159,419.00 (BRWL)

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Blockchain Brawlers token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Brawlers has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Brawlers has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $159,419.00 worth of Blockchain Brawlers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockchain Brawlers Token Profile

Blockchain Brawlers’ genesis date was March 30th, 2022. Blockchain Brawlers’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,559,364 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Brawlers is www.bcbrawlers.com. Blockchain Brawlers’ official Twitter account is @bc_brawlers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockchain Brawlers is medium.com/blockchain-brawlers.

Blockchain Brawlers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockchain Brawlers has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 995,559,364.3033 in circulation. The last known price of Blockchain Brawlers is 0.00365068 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $251,366.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bcbrawlers.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Brawlers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Brawlers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Brawlers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

