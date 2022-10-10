Bloktopia (BLOK) One Day Volume Hits $1.14 Million

Bloktopia (BLOK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Bloktopia has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Bloktopia has a total market cap of $41.72 million and $1.14 million worth of Bloktopia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloktopia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bloktopia Profile

Bloktopia was first traded on October 5th, 2021. Bloktopia’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,052,608,383 tokens. Bloktopia’s official website is www.bloktopia.com. Bloktopia’s official Twitter account is @bloktopia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bloktopia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloktopia (BLOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bloktopia has a current supply of 200,000,000,000 with 17,536,640,676 in circulation. The last known price of Bloktopia is 0.00324215 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,276,545.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bloktopia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloktopia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloktopia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloktopia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

