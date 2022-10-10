BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKE. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SKE opened at $4.46 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $336.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

