BMO Capital Markets Boosts ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$51.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.
ATCO Stock Performance
Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. ATCO has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $38.85.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
