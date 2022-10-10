BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDUAF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.