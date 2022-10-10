BMO Capital Markets Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $76.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

