Boba Network Trading Down 1.6% This Week (BOBA)

Boba Network (BOBA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Boba Network has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Boba Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boba Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Boba Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Boba Network Coin Profile

Boba Network’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. Boba Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,411,751 coins. The official message board for Boba Network is docs.boba.network. Boba Network’s official Twitter account is @bobanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boba Network’s official website is boba.network.

Boba Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boba Network (BOBA) is a cryptocurrency . Boba Network has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 171,624,231.86 in circulation. The last known price of Boba Network is 0.28560859 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $844,428.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boba.network/.”

