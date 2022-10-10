boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188 ($2.27).

A number of research firms have commented on BOO. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 35.48 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 211.71 ($2.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.53. The company has a market capitalization of £449.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.67.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

