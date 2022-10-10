Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.