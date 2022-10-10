Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $26.88 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.