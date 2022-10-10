Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 24,500 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Tronox by 4.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Tronox Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

