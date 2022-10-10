Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

HAL opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.09. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

