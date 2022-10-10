Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

