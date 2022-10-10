Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,218 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU opened at $31.78 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

