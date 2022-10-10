Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $76.18 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.