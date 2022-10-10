Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Envista by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after buying an additional 2,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,388,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,285 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Envista by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,127 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

