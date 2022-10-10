Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Chart Industries worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $196.49 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

Chart Industries Company Profile



Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

