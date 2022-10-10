Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.01

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Bouygues Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Bouygues

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Further Reading

