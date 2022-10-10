BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7031 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 73.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BPT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 730,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

