Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 233,983 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 233,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,691,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,949 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $354,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in MetLife by 33.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MET remained flat at $63.25 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,629. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
