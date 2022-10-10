Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $19.08 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,305 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,457 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,438. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $134.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $152.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

