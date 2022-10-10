Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $15.96 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

