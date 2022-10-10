Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,230 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.
