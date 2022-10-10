Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,173 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

