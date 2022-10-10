Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,680 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.78. 49,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

