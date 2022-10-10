Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 192,829 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,829 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Capri worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 525,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 26.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 55.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.23. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

