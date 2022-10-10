Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 60,906 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,906 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,983,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.