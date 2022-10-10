Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of BFH opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $104.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.84 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

