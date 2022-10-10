BreederDAO (BREED) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.87 Million

BreederDAO (BREED) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, BreederDAO has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. BreederDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $164,069.00 worth of BreederDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BreederDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BreederDAO Token Profile

BreederDAO’s genesis date was April 25th, 2022. BreederDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,781,783 tokens. BreederDAO’s official Twitter account is @breederdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BreederDAO is www.breederdao.io. The official message board for BreederDAO is medium.com/@breederdaocommunity.

BreederDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BreederDAO (BREED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. BreederDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BreederDAO is 0.08578569 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $147,382.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.breederdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BreederDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BreederDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BreederDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

