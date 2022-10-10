Brewlabs (BREWLABS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,176.00

Brewlabs (BREWLABS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Brewlabs has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Brewlabs has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $18,176.00 worth of Brewlabs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brewlabs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Brewlabs’ genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Brewlabs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Brewlabs’ official Twitter account is @teambrewlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brewlabs’ official website is brewlabs.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Brewlabs (BREWLABS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Brewlabs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Brewlabs is 0.01035595 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,300.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brewlabs.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brewlabs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brewlabs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brewlabs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

