BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Trading 4.3% Higher

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. 11,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 504,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $41,968,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $24,622,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 211.1% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.