Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $235.94

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $195.81 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

