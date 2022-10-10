Brokerages Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target at $116.25

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arkema from €91.00 ($92.86) to €88.00 ($89.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arkema from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

ARKAY opened at $71.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $152.18.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

