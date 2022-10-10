Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $217.40

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $253.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

