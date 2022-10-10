Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $230.83

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $184.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $198.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

