Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Target Price at $10.88

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEXXY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nexi from €13.00 ($13.27) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.33) to €12.50 ($12.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Performance

Nexi stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.