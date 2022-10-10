Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target at $107.57

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

A number of analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $30,441.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,670 shares of company stock worth $2,951,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 82,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $81.35 on Monday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.