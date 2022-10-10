Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $36.00

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 17.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

