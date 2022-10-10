Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 3.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after acquiring an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,492,000 after purchasing an additional 581,862 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $24,109,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 956,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,534,000 after acquiring an additional 305,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.21. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

