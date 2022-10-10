Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up about 11.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 151,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3,799.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 5,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

