BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered BTRS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.64.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.25. BTRS has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 112,561 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 352,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 353,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

