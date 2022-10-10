BTS Chain Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.28 Million (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $10,911.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTS Chain Profile

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTS Chain (BTSC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BTS Chain has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BTS Chain is 0.01140177 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $745.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

