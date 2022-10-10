BurgerCities (BURGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.93 Million

BurgerCities (BURGER) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. BurgerCities has a total market cap of $21.93 million and $11.86 million worth of BurgerCities was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BurgerCities has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BurgerCities token can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BurgerCities alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.39 or 1.00000808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063482 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022798 BTC.

About BurgerCities

BurgerCities is a token. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. BurgerCities’ total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,125,000 tokens. The official message board for BurgerCities is burgercities.medium.com. BurgerCities’ official website is app.burgercities.org. BurgerCities’ official Twitter account is @burger_cities and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BurgerCities Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerCities (BURGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BurgerCities has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 24,124,999.91817908 in circulation. The last known price of BurgerCities is 0.93812441 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,604,711.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://app.burgercities.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BurgerCities directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BurgerCities should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BurgerCities using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BurgerCities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BurgerCities and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.