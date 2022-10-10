Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Dawson James lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

BYRN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Insider Activity

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Wager acquired 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.