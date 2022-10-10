C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.11

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 23840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,424. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

