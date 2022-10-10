Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up to $37.28

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $38.08. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 42,800 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

