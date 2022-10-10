Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Up 4.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $31.08. 1,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 111,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Specifically, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.