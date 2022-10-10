Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises about 0.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,011,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.06. 142,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,002. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.