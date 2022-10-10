Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 1,879,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,493. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491 over the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

